Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ) has played a crucial role in making India’s hopes and dreams come true in the field of space. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of ISRO’s launch of sounding rockets for atmospheric research in Thiruvananthapuram on 25th Nov 2023, Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan said that ISRO’s contributions are being praised globally, including by world leaders, and they are proud to share it. ISRO Chairman S Somnath was also present on the occasion.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a wide range of programs have been planned under the leadership of VSSC. The RH 200 rocket launch space technology exhibition was also organised at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate the first launch.

