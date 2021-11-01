Delhi Schools re-open for all classes from today

AMN
Several schools in Delhi reopened for all classes from today after remaining closed for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools will reopen after Diwali week. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced that schools will reopen for all classes from 1st November, even though teaching and learning will continue in blended mode.
No parent will be forced to send their children for offline classes and schools will continue all teaching-learning activities in hybrid mode – online and offline. It will be up to parents if they want their children to continue online classes or go to schools.
Schools will not call more than 50 percent of the total students at a time. Schools will ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff members get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.