People should strictly follow corona prevention protocols: Maharashtra CM

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that the increasing crowd in the markets on the occasion of Diwali is a cause of concern. He said considering the prevalence of corona; people should strictly follow corona prevention protocols. He was speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali Sammelan at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai today.

The CM said government agencies are working to control the spread of infection, but citizens also need to be more vigilant. He further said that due to new variants and mutations of coronavirus, the possibility of a third wave cannot be ruled.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali with caution and awareness as the threat of corona infection is not over yet. Talking to reporters in Jalna district in Maharashtra, Mr. Tope urged people to follow the instructions given by the environment department regarding firecrackers. He said that more than 75 lakh eligible citizens in the state have not received the second dose of vaccine. He also appealed to them to take the second dose as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today distributed sweets and eco-friendly Bamboo Diwali lamps to the staff members of Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali. This is the second year when Bamboo based Diwali lamps will be lighting up the Raj Bhavan complex in Mumbai.

