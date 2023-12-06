इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 04:07:25      انڈین آواز

Cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression; PM expresses grief over loss of lives

The cyclonic storm Michaung has weakened into a depression. Odisha’s southern areas have received rainfall today under its influence. Officials said, the Gajapati district administration has announced the closure of all schools due to heavy downpour.

All primary, upper primary, high schools and Anganwadi centres have been closed today. Though there is no more cyclone threat for Odisha, Michaung’s remnants will cause widespread rains in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts also received very heavy rainfall last night. India Meteorological Department said, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts will continue to receive heavy rainfall till tomorrow morning.

