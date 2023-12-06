DMK member Senthil Kumar expresses regret over his controversial remarks in Lok Sabha

AMN / NEW DELHI

The controversial statement of DMK party member Senthil Kumar given yesterday in Lok Sabha rocked the house today forcing adjournment once during Question Hour. Later Senthil Kumar expressed regret in Lok Sabha over his controversial remarks.

When the house met after adjournment at noon DMK leader TR Balu said that the statement given by the MP was not correct and his party President has warned him. Following this DMK MP Senthil Kumar said that if his statement has hurt any section of the society, he wants to withdraw it and requested the speaker to expunge it.

Earlier the treasury bench members raised slogans demanding an apology over it. Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked DMK Leader in the House TR Baalu to apologise in the matter, saying such remarks are objectionable. He alleged that Congress and its allies want to divide the country.