Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as new CM of Telangana

AMN / HYDERABAD

The State administration in Telangana swung into action to ensure a grand welcome to the new Chief Minister after the Congress high command announced Revanth Reddy’s name as the CLP leader.

Telangana state Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari has directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements in a grand and befitting manner for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister designate. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at LB Stadium tomorrow morning.

The Chief Secretary convened a meeting of senior officials to review the arrangements to be made in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and council of ministers. She directed the officials concerned to work in close coordination and make the swearing-in ceremony of the new government a grand success. The Police department has been directed to make adequate bandobust arrangements and steps should be taken to see that proper arrangements were made for traffic, parking and security. Firefighting arrangements and fire tenders were to be positioned at the venue.