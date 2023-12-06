इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 05:39:34      انڈین آواز

Sukhdev Singh Murder: Protests across Rajasthan, SIT formed to nab accused

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Protests have started across the state against the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters who entered his house in Shyam Nagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Supporters of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena started protesting since morning. There are reports of road blocking and burning of tires in many districts of the state.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded hanging of the killers of Gogamedi. The widespread impact of the protest was visible in the state capital Jaipur. Keeping in mind the safety of children, school organizations have also decided to keep private schools closed.

Image

Meanwhile, the two accused who shot Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been identified. The name of one accused is Rohit Rathore. Rohit is said to be a resident of Makrana. The name of the other one is Nitin Fauji. Nitin is said to be a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana. At present both are absconding. Police is busy searching for them.

Demonstrations and sloganeering at many places in the state
In the state capital Jaipur, there was silence in Chandpol market, Kishanpol market, Sodala market and MI Road market since morning. Traders did not open their shops in these areas. Along with this, the police in the capital has been put on alert mode. Police force has been imposed at Statue Circle, Ajmeri Gate and Badi Chowpar.

As the tension escalates, Gogamedi’s supporters have called for a ‘Jaipur bandh’ on Wednesday and threatened a statewide shutdown if prompt action is not taken. Protests have erupted in various districts, and the political leaders, including Congress and BJP, have condemned the act.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who has taken responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, had recently demanded ₹1 crore in extortion from a former local councillor and a businessman, police said on Wednesday. While an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station on the complaint of businessman Rakesh Kumar, the gangster — said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — no headway was made in the case,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart