Sukhdev Singh Murder: Protests across Rajasthan, SIT formed to nab accused

AMN / WEB DESK

Protests have started across the state against the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters who entered his house in Shyam Nagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Supporters of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena started protesting since morning. There are reports of road blocking and burning of tires in many districts of the state.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded hanging of the killers of Gogamedi. The widespread impact of the protest was visible in the state capital Jaipur. Keeping in mind the safety of children, school organizations have also decided to keep private schools closed.

Meanwhile, the two accused who shot Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been identified. The name of one accused is Rohit Rathore. Rohit is said to be a resident of Makrana. The name of the other one is Nitin Fauji. Nitin is said to be a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana. At present both are absconding. Police is busy searching for them.

Demonstrations and sloganeering at many places in the state

In the state capital Jaipur, there was silence in Chandpol market, Kishanpol market, Sodala market and MI Road market since morning. Traders did not open their shops in these areas. Along with this, the police in the capital has been put on alert mode. Police force has been imposed at Statue Circle, Ajmeri Gate and Badi Chowpar.

As the tension escalates, Gogamedi’s supporters have called for a ‘Jaipur bandh’ on Wednesday and threatened a statewide shutdown if prompt action is not taken. Protests have erupted in various districts, and the political leaders, including Congress and BJP, have condemned the act.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who has taken responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, had recently demanded ₹1 crore in extortion from a former local councillor and a businessman, police said on Wednesday. While an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station on the complaint of businessman Rakesh Kumar, the gangster — said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — no headway was made in the case,