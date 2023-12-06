J&K Reservation and Reorganisation Amendment Bills will be beneficial for socially, economically backward classes of state: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Replying to the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bills aim to give justice to the people who were overlooked in the past 70 years. He stressed that deprived people in a society should be given their rights. Mr Shah highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the welfare of all sections of society, including the Kashmiri migrant community. He said the Bills will prove to be beneficial for the socially, economically and educationally backward classes of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister said, had terrorism been tackled at beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits would not have had to leave valley. He said, Government’s focus is to end terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Shah said, 45 thousand people have lost their lives due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

He said, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered due to two blunders committed by then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, first when Indian Forces were winning, cease fire was announced and second taking Kashmir issue to United Nations. Mr Shah said, had Mr Nehru taken the right steps, PoK would have been part of India. He said, it was historic blunder.

Mr Shah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working relentlessly for welfare of backward classes. He accused Congress party of not doing anything for the backward classes of the country. The Home Minister said, the Backward Classes Commission was not given constitutional recognition for 70 years, but Modi government gave it constitutional recognition.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, Jagdambika Pal of BJP highlighted developmental work underway in Jammu and Kashmir. He said several initiatives have been taken to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the UT. Mr Pal said tourism has increased by 59 percent and jobs are being provided to local youths in different sectors.

Nama Nageswara Rao of BRS supported the Bill demanding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.