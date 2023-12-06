इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 04:07:40      انڈین آواز

India pays homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar on his 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India today paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on his 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Parliament complex in New Delhi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivash, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, former president Ram Nath Kovind, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, several Ministers and present and former Members of Parliament also paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that Dr. Ambedkar, besides being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that Baba Saheb gave us a progressive and inclusive Constitution, which has protected the rights of every section of the people for many decades. He added that Baba Saheb’s achievements and his values have been inspirational for generations.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said, Dr. Ambedkar played a significant role in drafting the Indian Constitution and championed the cause of marginalized communities, especially SCs, STs, OBCs, and Women. The Ministry said, his thoughts on social justice, equality, and democracy continue to inspire generations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart