India pays homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar on his 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India today paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on his 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Parliament complex in New Delhi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivash, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, former president Ram Nath Kovind, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, several Ministers and present and former Members of Parliament also paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that Dr. Ambedkar, besides being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived.



Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that Baba Saheb gave us a progressive and inclusive Constitution, which has protected the rights of every section of the people for many decades. He added that Baba Saheb’s achievements and his values have been inspirational for generations.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said, Dr. Ambedkar played a significant role in drafting the Indian Constitution and championed the cause of marginalized communities, especially SCs, STs, OBCs, and Women. The Ministry said, his thoughts on social justice, equality, and democracy continue to inspire generations.