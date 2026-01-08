Cold wave conditions continue over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP & Bihar

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 5:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during the next two days. It has also predicted cold wave conditions over Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka. IMD has forecast that there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the plains of northwest India, East India and Gujarat during the next seven days.

The weather agency has forecast dense to very dense fog over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan during the next two to three days. The Dense fog conditions are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next four days.