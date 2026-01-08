Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 2:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, widely seen as Bangladesh’s next prime minister, said on Monday that the country’s existence cannot be imagined without the 1971 Liberation War, calling it the foundation of its politics and nationhood.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of the Democratic United Front, a Left-leaning political alliance, Tarique said the political opportunities created after the 2024 uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government must be utilised to move the country forward.“Everyone, including the government and opposition, must work together to move the country forward,” he said, stressing national unity and democratic consolidation.

Democratic United Front leader Bazlur Rashid Firoz said Tarique Rahman outlined a plan to build “a liberal, democratic and welfare-oriented state,” adding that “the people will remain at the centre of their politics.”