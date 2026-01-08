The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

Jan 8, 2026

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 2:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, widely seen as Bangladesh’s next prime minister, said on Monday that the country’s existence cannot be imagined without the 1971 Liberation War, calling it the foundation of its politics and nationhood.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of the Democratic United Front, a Left-leaning political alliance, Tarique said the political opportunities created after the 2024 uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government must be utilised to move the country forward.“Everyone, including the government and opposition, must work together to move the country forward,” he said, stressing national unity and democratic consolidation.

Democratic United Front leader Bazlur Rashid Firoz said Tarique Rahman outlined a plan to build “a liberal, democratic and welfare-oriented state,” adding that “the people will remain at the centre of their politics.”

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

Jan 7, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 7: Markets Slip for Third Day, IT and Jewellery Shine Amid Choppy Trade

Jan 7, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

8 January 2026 2:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

8 January 2026 2:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वेदांता समूह के संरक्षक अनिल अग्रवाल के पुत्र अग्निवेश (49) का अमेरिका में निधन

7 January 2026 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

7 January 2026 11:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments