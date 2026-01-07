Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 11:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN Staff Reporter

Industrialist Anil Agarwal, founder and patron of Vedanta Group and its associated companies, on Wednesday announced the untimely demise of his son Agnivesh following complications after a skiing accident in the United States. Agnivesh was 49.

In an emotional statement on social media Agarwal said his son was recovering well at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York after the accident, and the family believed the crisis had passed. However, a sudden cardiac arrest led to his death, leaving the family devastated.

Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, Agnivesh was educated at Mayo College, Ajmer, and later went on to build a distinguished professional career. He founded Fujairah Gold, served as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned wide respect in the corporate world. Beyond business, he was known as a sportsman, musician and a compassionate leader.

Remembering him as a friend and source of pride, Agarwal said the loss was deeply personal and irreparable. He also reaffirmed his commitment to philanthropy, stating that he would continue to dedicate over 75 per cent of his earnings to social causes, including education, hunger eradication and women’s empowerment.

Agarwal said Agnivesh strongly believed in a self-reliant India and carried a vision of inclusive growth. The Vedanta Group expressed condolences, with colleagues and well-wishers remembering Agnivesh as a warm, humble and purpose-driven individual whose legacy would endure through the lives he touched.

Today is the darkest day of my life.



My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026