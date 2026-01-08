Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 2:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan will resume from January 29 with Biman Bangladesh Airlines operating the Dhaka–Karachi route twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, ending a gap of over a decade.

The two countries last had direct air connectivity in 2012. According to the airline, the Dhaka flight will depart at 8 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11 pm, while the return flight will leave Karachi at midnight and reach Dhaka at 4.20 am.

It is not yet clear whether the flights will use Indian airspace, the shortest route passes through central India, as overflight clearance from New Delhi has not been confirmed.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved the route and allowed Biman to use designated air corridors.