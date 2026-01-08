The Indian Awaaz

US withdraws from over 60 global organizations, including several UN bodies

Jan 8, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has withdrawn from over 60 international organisations, including UN bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance. US President Donald Trump signed the memorandum yesterday titled Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions, and Treaties that are Contrary to the Interests of the United States. After signing, Trump said he has determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the 66 UN and Non-United Nations organisations.

Trump directed all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to put into effect the withdrawal of the United States from the organisations as soon as possible. He added that for United Nations entities, withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law. The list of 35-non UN organisations and 31 UN entities also includes the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), International Solar Alliance, Science and Technology Centre in Ukraine, and UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

