Nepal’s Minister for Energy Kulman Ghising resigns

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 5:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Kulman Ghising, resigned from the ministerial positions by submitting his resignation to the Prime Minister Sushila Karki at PM’s official residence at Baluwatar yesterday. Addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation after submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Ghising said his future journey would now be political.

He had contributed 115 days in cabinet and held charges of three ministries.Ghising had been overseeing the ministries of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Physical Infrastructure and Transport and Urban Development. Kulman Ghising clarified that there is an understanding with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), but there is no formal agreement yet. Ghising was announced as the patron of the newly formed Ujyalo Nepal Party, which was later merged with the Rastriya Swatantra Party on December 29. At that moment, the two sides had reached an agreement to make Ghising as the Senior Vice-President of the unified RSP.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sushila Karki had reportedly asked those ministers who were considering contesting the March 5 parliamentary elections to resign from their ministerial positions. Her advice came after the neutrality of the politically active individuals in the civil government was widely questioned.