Thousands flee as fight between Syrian forces and Kurdish militia erupts in Aleppo

Thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes as intense fighting has broken out in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo between government forces and Kurdish militia. Clashes erupted on Tuesday between Syrian army units and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the predominantly Kurdish neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh. The violence marks the most serious confrontation between the two sides in recent months.

More than forty-five thousand people had been displaced by last evening. Many families are reported to be moving towards the Afrin enclave, northwest of Aleppo, in search of safety. At least twelve people have been killed over two days of fighting, with casualties reported on both sides, including civilians. Dozens more have been injured in exchanges of shelling and heavy weapons fire. The Syrian army has declared the affected areas closed military zones and has opened humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to evacuate. Flights at Aleppo airport have been suspended, while schools and government offices in the city have been closed.

Both sides have traded blame over the violence. The government says the operation was launched in response to attacks from Kurdish positions and is aimed at maintaining security and protecting civilians. The Syrian Democratic Forces have rejected these claims, calling the operation a criminal attempt to forcibly displace residents. The clashes come amid stalled negotiations to integrate Kurdish forces into the national military, raising concerns of wider escalation. Reports say the United States is working to mediate and de-escalate the situation.