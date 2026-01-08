The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela to Buy Only U.S. Goods With Oil Deal Revenue: Trump

Jan 8, 2026

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 4:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said Venezuela would use revenue from a new oil deal exclusively to purchase American-made goods. In a social media post, Trump said that the purchases would include American Agri products, medicines, medical devices and equipment to improve the electric grid and energy facilities, amongst other things. Earlier, Trump had also stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and noted that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Minnesota Officials Urge End to Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown

Jan 8, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands flee as fight between Syrian forces and Kurdish militia erupts in Aleppo

Jan 8, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal’s Minister for Energy Kulman Ghising resigns

Jan 8, 2026

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Cold wave conditions continue over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP & Bihar

8 January 2026 5:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India welcomes robust, evidence-based criticism that strengthens policy, says PM

8 January 2026 5:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Minnesota Officials Urge End to Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown

8 January 2026 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela to Buy Only U.S. Goods With Oil Deal Revenue: Trump

8 January 2026 4:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments