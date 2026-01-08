Venezuela to Buy Only U.S. Goods With Oil Deal Revenue: Trump

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 4:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said Venezuela would use revenue from a new oil deal exclusively to purchase American-made goods. In a social media post, Trump said that the purchases would include American Agri products, medicines, medical devices and equipment to improve the electric grid and energy facilities, amongst other things. Earlier, Trump had also stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and noted that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.