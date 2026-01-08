US: Minnesota Officials Urge End to Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 4:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Local and state officials in Minnesota called for an end to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown after a federal officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis last night. More than 1,000 people gathered at the scene to remember the woman and protest the shooting. President Donald Trump said on social media that the federal agents acted in self-defence. However, state and local leaders rejected the federal account, calling it misleading. Earlier, the Federal Agency said that the Officer fired defensive shots, fearing for his life and the safety of the public. In a post on social media, the Department of Homeland Security said that ICE Officers were conducting targeted operations in Minneapolis when rioters began blocking the ICE officers.