The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

Nov 20, 2024
China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

In Hockey, China advanced to the final for the third time, after defeating Malaysia by 3-1 in the semi-final of the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, today.

With this win, China secured five victories from six games, while Malaysia headed home with 2 wins and 4 losses.

On another hand, the second semi-final clash between India and Japan is underway. All eyes are on the Indian team led by skipper Salima Tete has been invincible so far and is leading in the points table with 15 points. In the round-robin league matches the host India has won all of its five matches showing its dominance. The final will be played tomorrow at 4.45 pm.

Related Post

SPORTS

Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

Nov 20, 2024
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Hockey: India stormed into final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final

Nov 20, 2024
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India thrash China 3-0

Nov 16, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Hockey: India stormed into final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

840 MT of onions arrive in Delhi from Nashik

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment