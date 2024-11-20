China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

In Hockey, China advanced to the final for the third time, after defeating Malaysia by 3-1 in the semi-final of the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, today.

With this win, China secured five victories from six games, while Malaysia headed home with 2 wins and 4 losses.

On another hand, the second semi-final clash between India and Japan is underway. All eyes are on the Indian team led by skipper Salima Tete has been invincible so far and is leading in the points table with 15 points. In the round-robin league matches the host India has won all of its five matches showing its dominance. The final will be played tomorrow at 4.45 pm.