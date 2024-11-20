Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete has praised her fellow players of the squad for exhibiting their best performance against Japan in the second semi-final against Japan this evening at the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir, Bihar. Talking to the media after the match she exuded firm belief that India will remain unbeatable and lift the Trophy.

Indian fans were very enthusiastic after the victory of India in the semi-finals against Japan. They praised the scintillating performance of the Indian team especially in the last quarters of the match.