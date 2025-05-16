Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu Confers Jnanpith Award on Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

May 16, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu today conferred the 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in New Delhi for the year 2023. Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and the renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Gulzar have been selected for this prestigious award for 2023. These eminent personalities have been honoured with this award for their outstanding contribution in the field of literature.

Speaking on the occasion, the president congratulated both literary personalities. On the occasion, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya expressed happiness on receiving the award, saying his literary work was recognised.

