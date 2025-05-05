Sanskrit Must Be Learned to Access India’s Knowledge: Amit Shah

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 5, 2025
Sanskrit Must Be Learned to Access India’s Knowledge: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stressed that people need to learn and practise the Sanskrit language because India’s knowledge is in the Sanskrit language. He said that the Sanskrit language can guide the world to resolve its problems. The Home Minister made these remarks while addressing the valedictory event of ‘1008 Sanskrit Speech Camps’ organised by Samskrita Bharati in New Delhi.

Emphasising the importance of the Sanskrit language, Mr Shah said that the Sanskrit language is the mother of most languages. He added that the government is working to promote Sanskrit in the country.

Our correspondent reports that Samskrita Bharati has organised 1008 Sanskrit Speech Camps in the national capital between 23rd April and 3rd of this month. 25 thousand people participated in these camps and learnt the Sanskrit language. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva, Delhi University Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and dignitaries from Samskrita Bharati were present at the event.

