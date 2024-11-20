The Indian Awaaz

Women’s Asian Hockey: India stormed into final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final

Nov 20, 2024

India storms into final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

India stormed into the final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final of the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, this evening.

The hosts entered the semifinals as favourites after winning all of their group-stage matches. India and Japan faced each other in the final group stage match as well and the hosts emerged victorious 3-0.

Earlier in the day, China also advanced to the final after defeating Malaysia 3-1 in another semi-final clash. With this win, China secured five victories from six games, while Malaysia headed home with 2 wins and 4 losses. The final match between India and China will be played tomorrow at 4.45 pm at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

On another hand Malaysia will play against Japan in the Bronze medal match, the match is scheduled for 02:15 PM tomorrow.

