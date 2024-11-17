The Indian Awaaz

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India thrash China 3-0

Nov 16, 2024

In Hockey, hosts India maintain their unbeaten record at the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at Rajgir as they thrash China 3-0 in their fourth match this evening. With this victory, India has taken over China at the top spot in the tournament with four back-to-back wins. Despite their strong start China struggled throughout and suffered their first defeat in the championship. Goals by Sangita, Salima, and Deepika helped India win the match. Captain Salima Tete was adjudged player of the match.

In other matches today, Japan beat Malaysia 2-1 and Korea defeated Thailand 4-0.

In tomorrow’s matches, India will take on Japan at 4.45 pm. China will play Korea and Malaysia will take on Thailand.

