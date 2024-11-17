Tennis: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden defeat German pair Kevin and Tim Puetz in group-stage clash at ATP Finals 2024

In Tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian companion Matthew Ebden have defeated the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, 7-5, 6-7, 10-7 in the group-stage clash at the ATP Finals 2024 in Turin, Italy last evening.

This is the first victory of the sixth seeded Indian- Australian duo, in the Men’s Doubles group stages. However, Bopanna and Ebden failed to reach the tournament’s final four, as the pair finished at the bottom of their group in the round-robin stage. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Krawietz and Puetz, seeded eighth, will face Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, the fifth seeds from Australia in the first semifinal this afternoon. In the other semifinal, Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Henry Patten of England will take on the top seeds, Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

In the Men’s Singles semifinals, top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will lock horns with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, while Alexander Zverev of Germany will take on Taylor Fritz of USA.

The ATP Finals is the season-ending championship on the ATP Tour, featuring the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams based on their performance throughout the season. Each player or team competes against others in their group in a round-robin format. The top two players or teams from each group advance to the semifinals.