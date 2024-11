In Squash, India’s Abhay Singh stormed into the semifinals of the Ace Malaysia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, last evening. He defeated compatriot Velavan Senthilkumar, 3-1 in the quarterfinals. He will next take on Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in semifinal today. Meanwhile, another Indian player, Ramit Tandon suffered a loss against the top seed, Youssef Soliman, 1-3

