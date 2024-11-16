ATP Finals: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden to face Krawietz & Puetz in final group match

In Tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will be in action at the ATP Finals 2024 this evening. Bopanna and Ebden, seeded sixth, will face the group leaders Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz of Germany in the Men’s Doubles, playing their final group stage match. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 PM IST.

With two losses in their first two matches, Bopanna and Ebden are now effectively out of the semifinal race. In their first group stage match, the Indian-Australian duo fell short against the Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, losing 2-6, 3-6. In their second match, they were defeated by the top seeds, Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavić of Croatia, 5-7, 3-6.

Meanwhile, in Men’s Singles, Jannik Sinner topped the Ilie Nastase Group, while Taylor Fritz finished second after securing wins in their final group stage matches. Both have qualified for the semifinals, scheduled for tomorrow.

The ATP Finals is the season-ending championship on the ATP Tour, featuring the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams based on their performance throughout the season. Each player or team competes against others in their group in a round-robin format. The top two players or teams from each group advance to the semifinals.