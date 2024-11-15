No Champions Trophy tour in POK, ICC cancels Pak board’s move amid row

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised concerns about the tour, prompting the ICC to take immediate action.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled the planned trophy tour of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad, areas which fall within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The decision came shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the inclusion of these cities in the tour itinerary, which drew immediate objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Notably, the PCB had announced a nationwide trophy tour of the Champions Trophy from November 16 to 24.