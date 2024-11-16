Bodo Peace Accord not just benefitted Bodos, but opened avenues for more peace accords: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bodo Peace Accord had not just benefitted the Bodo community, but also opened avenues for many more peace accords.

Addressing the first Bodoland Mohotsav in New Delhi this evening, Mr Modi said, that due to peace accords, more than 10 thousand youths have given up arms and violence in Assam alone and they joined the mainstream. He said, the Central Government has given a special package of 1,500 crore rupees for the development of Bodoland.

Mr Modi said, the Assam government has also given a special development package. More than 700 crore rupees has been spent to develop infrastructure related to education, health and culture in Bodoland. The Prime Minister said, he feels satisfied after seeing the impact of growth in Bodoland, which saw violence and bloodshed for nearly 50 years. He asked people who were on the path of Naxalism to learn something from the Bodo people.