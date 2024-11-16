The Indian Awaaz

Air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in ‘Very Poor’ category

Nov 16, 2024

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 386 at 8 this evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Bawana was recorded at 450, Anand Vihar at 442, Alipur at 416, Ashok Vihar at 431 Dwarka at 408, Punjabi Bagh at 422, and Rohini at 434. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next 2 days.

An AQI-Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

