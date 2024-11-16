UP: 10 children killed in fire at Jhansi hospital, rescue ops on

Fire brigade rescues 37 children from children’s ward of hospital

Short circuit suspected as cause of fire

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 10 children killed in a devastating fire that broke out in the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The tragedy sparked chaos as patients and families scrambled to escape, creating a stampede-like situation.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to evacuate 37 children from the hospital. District Magistrate Avinash Kumar suggested that a short circuit might have caused the blaze, though investigations are ongoing.

Senior officials, including the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, and Inspector General of Police, reached the hospital to oversee the rescue and relief operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “heartbreaking.” He directed officials to provide top-notch medical care to the injured and ordered a swift investigation into the tragedy.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Adityanath said, “The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”