PM Modi attends BIMSTEC dinner in Bangkok

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BIMSTEC dinner in Bangkok on Thursday evening. He was received by Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ahead of the dinner.

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli were among the other leaders present at the BIMSTEC dinner.

In a video from the BIMSTEC Secretariat, PM Modi was seated next to the Nepal Prime Minister and Bangladesh Chief Advisor.

The Thai Prime Minister welcomed the Heads of State and Heads of Government attending the BIMSTEC dinner in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Thailand Prime Minister. This was the second meeting between the two leaders; PM Modi had previously met her on the margins of the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane last October. They reviewed the progress in the entire range of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further enhance the India-Thailand partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and witnessed the signing of several bilateral documents.

PM Modi also met former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, calling him “a great friend of India.”

“A productive discussion was held with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok just a short while ago. I would like to thank the Thai people and government for their warm welcome and also express solidarity with the Thai people following the earthquake that occurred a few days ago,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Thailand released a special stamp on Thursday based on the Ramayana mural paintings from the 18th century to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

In his departure statement, PM Modi mentioned that he looks forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen collaboration with the people’s interests in mind. DD