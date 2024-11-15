Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Chhattisgarh lawyer remanded in police custody

AMN / WEB DESK

A Mumbai court remanded Chhattisgarh lawyer, Faizan Khan to four-day police custody for his alleged involvement in a death threat call to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai police had on 12th of this month, arrested Faizan Khan from Raipur. After obtaining his transit remand from a Chhattisgarh court, he was brought to Mumbai and was produced in a Mumbai court yesterday.

After obtaining his transit remand from a Chhattisgarh court, the police brought the accused to Bandra, where they sought a seven-day remand to investigate the case.

The accused’s lawyers, Amit Mishra and Sunil Mishra submitted that Faizan Khan’s phone was stolen before the alleged incident. They claimed that the threat call made from his device was part of a conspiracy, citing Khan’s previous complaint to the Mumbai police against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie ‘Anjaam’ (1994) referring to deer hunting.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused in police custody till November 18.

The Bandra police station received a call on November 5 threatening to kill Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 lakh.

A case was registered against the unidentified caller under sections 308(4) (extortion with death threats) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The caller was later identified as Faizan Khan and traced to Raipur. Before his arrest, Faizan Khan claimed that his phone was stolen and someone else made the call to the Mumbai police and gave threats to frame him.