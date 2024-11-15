1st power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh via Indian Grid inaugurated

AMN / WEB DESK

The first trilateral power transaction – from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian Grid, was inaugurated today. Power Minister Manohar Lal jointly inaugurated the power flow from Nepal to Bangladesh, along with the Adviser of Bangladesh Ministry of Power, Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Nepal’s Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Dipak Khadka, through a virtual event. External Affairs Ministry said this historic occasion marks the first trilateral power transaction which has been carried out through the Indian grid.

The government announced its decision to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh, through the Indian grid with an export of up to 40 MW of power during the visit of the former Nepal Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to India last year. During the visit, both sides expressed their commitment towards greater sub-regional cooperation, including in the energy sector, which would lead to increased inter-linkages between the economies for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.

Following this, a tripartite power sales agreement between NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, Nepal Electricity Authority and Bangladesh Power Development Board was signed on 3rd October this year in Kathmandu. ​The start of this power flow from Nepal to Bangladesh through India is expected to boost sub-regional connectivity in the power sector.