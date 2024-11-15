Inflation rises in October due to higher prices of commodities

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation for October escalated to 2.36 per cent on an annual basis, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, yesterday.

In September, WPI inflation was at 1.84 per cent and in August inflation was at 1.25 per cent. The rise in inflation for October is mainly due to higher prices in food articles, food product manufacturing, other manufacturing sectors and the production of motor vehicles, the report noted.

The wholesale prices inflation spike follows the increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for October as well.

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods sold and traded in bulk by wholesale businesses with other companies. Unlike the CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, WPI tracks factory gate prices and retail prices.

Inflation in wholesale food prices increased to 13.54 per cent during the month as compared to 11.53 per cent in September, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday showed. As per the data, inflation for other major sub-indices like manufactured products also witnessed a slight acceleration. Meanwhile, prices of fuel and power contracted further during the month.

