Chief of Army Staff Naravane lays wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Sri Lanka

Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, who is on a five-day visit to Sri Lanka, on Wednesday laid a wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial and paid tributes to the bravehearts of Indian Army who laid down their lives during the Peace Keeping Operations in the country. He also interacted with the veterans of Sri Lankan Army. General Naravane also visited the Sri Lankan Army Headquarters. He carried out turnout inspection and received a Guard of Honour.

General Naravane called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed issues of mutual and strategic cooperation. He called on CDS and Commander of Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva and discussed issues related to boosting bilateral defence cooperation between two countries. The Indian Army Chief also interacted with the senior officers of the Sri Lankan Army.

General Naravane called on Defence Secretary General G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) and discussed steps to take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India.He also called on Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka, Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.