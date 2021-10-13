Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book
Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Bangladesh GDP will grow at 6.5 percent in year 2022, forecasts IMF
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2021 11:57:41      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several religious places of the minority Hindu community were vandalised and houses attacked in Cumilla town after an alleged incident of desecration of the Holy Quran became viral on social media on Wednesday. The incident of alleged desecration was reported from Nauar Dighir Par Durga Mandir in Cumilla town which was posted on Facebook. Subsequently, mobs attacked the temple and vandalised the idols, said the World Hindu Federation of Bangladesh in a press statement.

The attacks took place on some other temples in the town also after which police and fire brigade teams were called by the temple committee. Houses and properties of the minority Hindu community were also attacked by the miscreants, says the local residents.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan has urged the people to exercise restraint and not take law into their hands. He called upon people to maintain religious harmony and peace. He said that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Cumilla and the local administration has been instructed to investigate the incident. He warned that anyone involved in destroying religious harmony in the country will be brought under the ambit of law and will receive proper punishment, reports UNB.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Amandeep cards 68 to lead the first round of the 10th leg of Hero WPGT

 Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 13 October:  In-form Amandeep Drall justified her top billing with ...

In-form Amandeep to spearhead a strong field t r 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 12 October; Amandeep Drall will spearhead a strong field in the 10th&nbs ...

Khalin Joshi fires scorching 61 for the first-round lead at Jaipur Open

Jaipur, 12 October: Bengaluru golferKhalin Joshi fired a scorching nine-under 61 to take the lead in ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz