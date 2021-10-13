Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several religious places of the minority Hindu community were vandalised and houses attacked in Cumilla town after an alleged incident of desecration of the Holy Quran became viral on social media on Wednesday. The incident of alleged desecration was reported from Nauar Dighir Par Durga Mandir in Cumilla town which was posted on Facebook. Subsequently, mobs attacked the temple and vandalised the idols, said the World Hindu Federation of Bangladesh in a press statement.

The attacks took place on some other temples in the town also after which police and fire brigade teams were called by the temple committee. Houses and properties of the minority Hindu community were also attacked by the miscreants, says the local residents.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan has urged the people to exercise restraint and not take law into their hands. He called upon people to maintain religious harmony and peace. He said that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Cumilla and the local administration has been instructed to investigate the incident. He warned that anyone involved in destroying religious harmony in the country will be brought under the ambit of law and will receive proper punishment, reports UNB.