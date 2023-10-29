Chhattisgarh Elections: Rahul Gandhi promises health benefits for the poor, incentives for landless

AMN

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today promised free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh to the poor people under an existing health assistance scheme in Chhattisgarh if his party retains power in the state.

Addressing an election rally at the Rajnandgaon district headquarters in the poll-bound state, Gandhi also promised that agricultural landless labourers (in rural areas) will be given Rs 10,000 per year in place of the existing Rs 7,000.

Caste census will be conducted in the country if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre, Gandhi said.

After Gandhi’s address, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on his ‘X’ handle, “Our Guarantee: Under Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, the poor will get free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh in place of existing Rs 5 lakh, while others will get up to Rs 5 lakh in place of the existing Rs 50,000 (if Congress retains power in the state).” Gandhi said the Congress government is the government of the poor, labourers, farmers, backward classes, tribals and Dalits and it listens to the voice of their hearts.

“You need not speak, we can hear the voice of your hearts. This morning, Baghel ji and I did some work for farmers and labourers and spoke to them. They told us that what the Congress government has done for them in five years, no other government has done ever,” he said.

Look at the way the Congress party works, he said.

“During our interaction with farmers and labourers, they told us that Rs 7,000 (the amount given under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Kisan Nyay Yojna) is less. We held a discussion in the car and decided that it would now be Rs 10,000,” he said.