ECI revamped interface & features of Apps to ensure increased usage by PwD electors

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is ensuring smooth, free, fair, participative elections for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana through its SAKSHAM App or the erstwhile PwD app.

The ECI revamped the design, layout, interface and features of the App to ensure its increased usage by electors. This is a tool to facilitate PwD electors to avail of various services provided by the ECI in the upcoming elections in the five State Assemblies.

A PwD user must have an active mobile number to receive an OTP, sent by service provider for availing the services of the App. The Interface of this App has been made more user-friendly with enhanced features such as Screen reader, Text-to-speech service, Visibility enhancements, and colour adjustments.

Through the App, PwD voters can avail of facilities like Registration, Search, Information and Complaints and facilities for New voter Registration, Migration ( transfer of vote from one location to another location), correction, deletion and others.

The App is designed as a two-way interactive platform and is a one-stop shop for PwD voters from enrolment to poll day facilities. The Saksham ECI app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store.