इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2023 05:52:25      انڈین آواز

ECI revamped interface & features of Apps to ensure increased usage by PwD electors

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is ensuring smooth, free, fair, participative elections for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana through its SAKSHAM App or the erstwhile PwD app.

The ECI revamped the design, layout, interface and features of the App to ensure its increased usage by electors.  This is a tool to facilitate PwD electors to avail of various services provided by the ECI in the upcoming elections in the five State Assemblies.

A PwD user must have an active mobile number to receive an OTP, sent by service provider for availing the services of the App. The Interface of this App has been made more user-friendly with enhanced features such as Screen reader, Text-to-speech service, Visibility enhancements, and colour adjustments.

Through the App, PwD voters can avail of facilities like Registration, Search, Information and Complaints and facilities for New voter Registration, Migration ( transfer of vote from one location to another location), correction, deletion and others.

The App is designed as a two-way interactive platform and is a one-stop shop for PwD voters from enrolment to poll day facilities. The Saksham ECI app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کیرالہ: کنونشن سینٹر میں دھماکے میں ایک ہلاک، 36 سے زائد زخمی

کیرل کے ارناکولم میں عیسائیوں کی دعا کے اجتماع میں بلاسٹ کے د ...

اسرائیل نے اقوام متحدہ کی قرارداد مسترد کر دی

سرائیل نے غزہ میں انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر جنگ بندی کی اپیل ...

جنرل اسمبلی: غزہ میں امدادی کارروائیوں کے لیے التوائے جنگ پر قرارداد منظور

اردن کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی قرارداد میں غزہ میں انسانی امدادی ک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart