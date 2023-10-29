इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2023 10:27:08      انڈین آواز

Train accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, At least 6 dead, 25 injured

At least six people were killed and 25 were injured after a passenger train going to Rayagada in Odisha from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh derailed in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

According to initial reports there was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. 

Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM #NarendraModi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on #AndhraPradesh train accident

AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services

