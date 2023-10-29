Kerala on High Alert after twin explosions in Kochi; Central agencies begin probe

AMN / WEB DESK

Kerala is in a state of high alert following the serial blasts that took place at a prayer meeting organised by Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday Morning



The blasts sent shock waves throughout the state, claimed the life of a woman and left 45 others injured. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the region and the condition of five is said to be serious.



A 53-year-old woman also succumbed to her burn injuries this evening, taking the death toll in the bomb blast at the Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting to two.



The woman was admitted to the hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries.



ADGP, Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar told media persons in Kochi that a person, Dominic Martin, who claims himself to be a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses group, today surrendered at the Kodakara Police Station in Thrissur district, stating that he was behind the blasts. The ADGP said his claims are being verified. A NIA team also visited the blast site.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in New Delhi, has cut short his visit and is on his way back to Kerala. An all-party meeting is slated to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in the wake of the serial blasts.



On Kerala blasts, MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan says, the central agencies NSG and NIA have already started the inquiry regarding this mishap and that they will go to the details of the incident and find out who and what are the reasons for this and who are behind this blast. The Minister also appealed to the state government to provide all sorts of medical assistance to the injured.