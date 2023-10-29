In Mann Ki Baat PM Modi asks people to go for Vocal for Local during Diwali

By Andalib Akhter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon people to source locally made items while shopping for Diwali in order to light up the lives of the sellers. He expressed happiness that Khadi witnessed record sales in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani, Mr. modi exhorted the countrymen to go for Vocal for Local during this festive season in order to fulfil the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He said that at a single Khadi store in Connaught Place, people purchased goods worth over one and a half crore rupees. The ongoing Khadi Mahotsav this month has broken all its previous sales records.

The Prime Minister was also pleased to note that the sale of Khadi products is reaching almost 1.25 lakh crore rupees. He noted that the rise in the sale of Khadi means its benefit reaches myriad sections across cities and villages.

He added that the nation’s weavers, handicraft artisans, farmers, and cottage industries engaged in growing Ayurvedic plants, are getting the benefit of this.

Mr Modi also reiterated his request to people that they buy products made by the local artisans whenever they travel or go on a pilgrimage. He said that purchasing local products must be a priority in their travel budget.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the spirit for Vocal for Local must extend beyond festival shopping. He stressed that this vision is not limited to just buying goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors.

Mr Modi highlighted that India is becoming the world’s biggest manufacturing hub today and many big brands are manufacturing their products in the country. He called upon people to adopt these products to give a fillip to Make In India by being ‘Vocal For Local’. He also asked people to insist on paying via the UPI digital payment system.

Mr. Modi told listeners to share a selfie with the product, or artisan, on Namo App, preferably through a Made in India smartphone. He will share some of these posts on Social Media so that it can inspire others to go ‘Vocal for Local’.

Prime Minister said that the culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra will be marked in Delhi’s Kartavya Path on the 31st of this month.

Mr Modi said the soil collected from every corner of the country under Amrit Kalash Yatra is now reaching Delhi. He said this soil will be put in an enormous Bharat Kalash and an ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built in Delhi. The Prime Minister stated that it will remain as a grand legacy of the Amrit Mahotsav in the heart of the country’s capital.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has been going on for the last two and a half years across the country, will conclude on the 31st of October. On this day, nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Mr Modi said Indians remember his incomparable role in integrating more than 580 princely States of the country.

Every year on the 31st of October, the main function related to Unity Day is held at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Mr Modi urged the people to organise Run for Unity programs on this day and join in large numbers.

Touching upon the subject of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Mr Modi shared two inspiring endeavours related to the heritage of Tamil Nadu. He mentioned Tamil writer ShivaShankari who has undertaken a project – Knit India, through literature.

She has been working on this project for the last 16 years. Through this project, she has translated literature written in 18 Indian languages.

She travelled across the country, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Imphal to Jaisalmer, to interview writers and poets from different states. ShivaShankari published the accounts along with travel commentaries in both Tamil and English languages.

The Prime Minister also cited the work of Thiru A. K. Perumal of Kanyakumari for preserving the storytelling tradition of Tamil Nadu. He has been engaged in this mission for the last 40 years.

He travels to different parts of Tamil Nadu to discover the folk art forms and makes them a part of his book. He has written around one hundred such books till now.

He has also done research on leather puppets, which is benefitting the local folk artists. The Prime Minister lauded ShivaShankari and A.K. Perumal’s efforts to preserve India’s culture.

The ‘Janjaatiya Gaurav Diwas’ will be celebrated on the 15th of November on the occasion of birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Mr Modi said Bhagwan Birsa Munda dwells in the hearts of all and people can learn true courage from his life.

The Prime Minister said he wanted every person to be entitled to a life of dignity and equality and emphasised on living in harmony with nature. He observed that even today, tribal people are dedicated to the care and conservation of nature.

Tomorrow is the the death anniversary of social reformer Govind Guru. The Prime Minister highlighted that Govind Guru had a very special significance in the lives of the tribal and deprived communities of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

He paid his tributes to Govind Guru. He said that the anniversary of the Mangarh massacre is observed in November. Mr Modi saluted all those who were martyred in the massacre.

The Prime Minister noted that India has a rich history of tribal warriors. He gave the examples of Tilka Manjhi, Sidhho – Kanhu, Tantiya Bheel, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh. He highlighted that be it Veer Ram Gond, Veer Gundadhur, or Bheema Nayak, their courage still inspires everyone.

He further said that the country still remembers the spirit that Alluri Sitaram Raju instilled in the tribal people. He also mentioned freedom fighters like Kiang Nobang and Rani Gaidinliu from the North East, and brave women like RajMohini Devi and Rani Kamlapati. He said the country is currently celebrating the 500th Birth Anniversary of Rani Durgavati, who inspired the tribal society.

He hoped that the youth of the country will learn about the tribal personalities of their region and derive inspiration from them. He said that the country is grateful to its tribal society, which has always held the self-respect and upliftment of the nation paramount.

Speaking about sports, Mr Modi exuded pride that that Indian players have achieved tremendous success in the Para Asian Games. India has created a new history by winning 111 medals in these games.

The Prime Minister congratulated all the athletes participating in the Para Asian Games. He also lauded the Indian team for winning 200 medals, including 75 Gold Medals, at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

He said that this competition is a wonderful opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to display their capabilities. Indian team won medals in Roller Skating, Beach Volleyball, Football and Lawn Tennis in the event.

Haryana’s Ranveer Saini, who is autistic, won the Gold Medal in Golf. 16 year old T-Vishal from Puducherry won four medals. Siya Sarode of Goa won four medals including two Gold Medals in power lifting. Anurag Prasad of Durg Chhattisgarh, won three Gold and one Silver medal in power lifting.

The Prime Minister also lauded Indu Prakash of Jharkhand for winning two medals in cycling despite hailing from a very poor family. He expressed confidence that the success of Indian players in these games will also inspire other children with intellectual disabilities and their families. He also urged people to visit such children who have taken part in these games.

Touching upon the subject of Waste to Wealth, Mr Modi spoke about the Amba Ji Mandir in Gujarat. This is an important Shakti Peeth, where a large number of devotees from India and abroad arrive to have a Darshan of Ma Ambe. The Prime Minister said that on the way to Gabbar Parvat, there are sculptures of various Yoga postures and Asanas made from scrap. Along with the darshan of Mother Goddess at Amba Ji Shakti Peeth, these statues have also become the centre of attraction for the devotees.