Kerala: One dead, 36 injured in blast at convention centre

Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe believe in one God, not the Trinity. Like most Christians, they believe that Jesus Christ died for humankind’s sins, and was resurrected after his crucifixion. One of the key elements of the Jehovah’s Witness faith is their belief that the end of the world is coming soon.

Kalamassery is a municipality in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. It is located 9.6 km northeast of the Kochi centre, and is a part of the Kochi metropolitan area.

Explosion at the convention center in Kalamassery, tv grab

One person was killed and over 36 injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday morning, reports onmanorama.com

The explosion occurred at 9.40 am at the Zamra international convention centre. Around 23 people were injured in the explosion. Eyewitness accounts c…

According to reports first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. Officials said that over 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

More details of the explosion at the Kalamasery Convention Center are out. An eyewitness told Manorama News that the explosion took place in the center of the hall. More than 2000 people were in the conference. Children and women were all in the hall.

Speaking on the incident, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation.”

