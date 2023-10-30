PM launches several development projects in Gujarat

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth around 5,800 crore rupees at Dabhoda in Mehsana today. Mr Modi arrived in Gujarat this morning on a two-day visit to the state.

The projects of multiple sectors like rail, road, drinking water and irrigation will benefit seven districts of North and central Gujarat. Prime Minister launched the New Bhandu-New Sanand(N) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) built at the cost of around 3000 crore rupees.

He also launch the 182-kilometer doubling project of the Viramgam – Samakhiali rail line; Katosan Road- Bechraji Rail Project. Mr Modi also inaugurated a project for the recharge of various village lakes of the Mehsana and Gandhinagar districts. Apart from this, the Valasana barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana District; two schemes for providing drinking water, Banaskantha; and the Dharoi dam-based Palanpur lifeline project was also launched. The PM also laid the foundation Stone of irrigation project in Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar District; widening and strengthening of Naroda – Dehgam – Harsol – Dhansura Road, in Sabarkantha; projects for sewage treatment plants in Palanpur, Siddhpur, Bayad and Vadnagar in North Gujarat.

Earlier, Mr Modi offered prayers and performed Aarti at the most revered Amba Goddess Temple at Ambaji in Banaskantha.