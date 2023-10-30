Rajasthan Elections: Filing of nomination begins with issuance of notification

AMN / JAIPUR

Filing of nominations began in Rajasthan today with the issuance of notification for assembly elections for all 200 seats. The last date for filing of nominations is November 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place next day, while last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 9.

At the time of nomination, the candidate will be allowed to take only four persons with him to the Returning Officer’s chamber. Candidates can take only three vehicles within a radius of 100 meters of the office of the Returning Officer. Videography of the entire process of filing nominations will also be done.

Meanwhile, Congress, BJP and other parties are trying to finalise names of their candidates. BJP has announced its candidates on 124 seats while Congress declared candidates on 95 seats. BJP has yet to announce its candidates on 86 seats while Congress has to select its candidates on 105 seats.