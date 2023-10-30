इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2023 04:46:27      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan Elections: Filing of nomination begins with issuance of notification

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / JAIPUR

Filing of nominations began in Rajasthan today with the issuance of notification for assembly elections for all 200 seats. The last date for filing of nominations is November 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place next day, while last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 9. 

At the time of nomination, the candidate will be allowed to take only four persons with him to the Returning Officer’s chamber. Candidates can take only three vehicles within a radius of 100 meters of the office of the Returning Officer. Videography of the entire process of filing nominations will also be done.

Meanwhile, Congress, BJP and other parties are trying to finalise names of their candidates. BJP has announced its candidates on 124 seats while Congress declared candidates on 95 seats. BJP has yet to announce its candidates on 86 seats while Congress has to select its candidates on 105 seats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

کیرالہ: کنونشن سینٹر میں دھماکے میں ایک ہلاک، 36 سے زائد زخمی

کیرل کے ارناکولم میں عیسائیوں کی دعا کے اجتماع میں بلاسٹ کے د ...

اسرائیل نے اقوام متحدہ کی قرارداد مسترد کر دی

سرائیل نے غزہ میں انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر جنگ بندی کی اپیل ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart