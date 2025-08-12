PM Modi Urges Young Scientists to ‘Imagine Beyond the Sky’ at International Astronomy Olympiad

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed India’s commitment to nurturing scientific curiosity and empowering young talent, calling on the next generation of researchers to “imagine beyond the sky” and use science for the betterment of humanity.

In a video address to the inaugural ceremony of the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), Modi highlighted that over 10 million students in India are actively learning STEM concepts through hands-on activities in Atal Tinkering Labs. Addressing more than 300 participants from 64 countries, he said the Olympiad reflects India’s belief in the power of global collaboration.

Modi urged young scholars to pair imagination with compassion to solve future challenges. He underscored India’s strong record in women’s participation in STEM, supported by targeted national initiatives, and extended an open invitation for students worldwide to study, research, and collaborate in India.

Showcasing India’s achievements in astronomy and space exploration, Modi noted that the country hosts one of the world’s highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh, is contributing to global mega-science projects like the Square Kilometre Array and LIGO India, and has achieved milestones such as being the first nation to land near the Moon’s South Pole. He also pointed to the Aditya-L1 solar observatory mission as part of India’s broader cosmic ambitions.

The Prime Minister announced that the government’s One Nation, One Subscription scheme now provides free access to top international journals for millions of students and researchers, democratizing knowledge.

Other dignitaries also emphasized the significance of the Olympiad. Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood linked science and technology to the vision of Viksit Bharat, praising India’s role in AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors. Former IAU Vice President Prof. Ajit Kembhavi highlighted the role of Olympiads in inspiring careers, while TIFR Director Prof. Jayram Chengalur stressed the value of global scientific unity.

IOAA President Prof. Aniket Sule celebrated the event’s participation from all inhabited continents, expressing hope that it would foster lasting friendships and peace. HBCSE’s Prof. Arnab Bhattacharya welcomed attendees, noting that a shared curiosity about the cosmos binds them together. The inauguration featured cultural performances, the launch of the IOAA 2025 anthem, and a parade of participating nations.