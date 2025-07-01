Cabinet Clears Mega Employment, Innovation, Sports, and Infrastructure Boost

Andalib Akhter / Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

In a major push for job creation, innovation, and infrastructure development, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved several key initiatives, including an employment-linked incentive scheme worth ₹1 lakh crore. The scheme, designed to generate over 3.5 crore jobs across two years (August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2027), will provide social security benefits and wage support to first-time employees and incentivise employers for expanding their workforce.

Announcing the decisions at a press briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said around 1.92 crore of the new jobs will go to first-time entrants in the workforce. Such workers will receive up to ₹15,000 as a one-month wage benefit. Employers hiring additional staff will be eligible for incentives of up to ₹3,000 per employee per month for two years—extended to four years in the manufacturing sector.

This Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme is part of the Prime Minister’s broader employment package outlined in the Union Budget 2024-25, which aims to benefit over four crore youth with a ₹2 lakh crore outlay. It is expected to boost job formalisation and expand social security coverage for young workers.

Innovation Push with ₹1 Lakh Crore Research Scheme

The Cabinet also greenlit a ₹1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme to enhance private sector investment in scientific research. The scheme will offer long-term financing and risk capital to strategic and emerging sectors, addressing key funding challenges.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, will oversee the scheme, ensuring focused direction and resource allocation to boost competitiveness and technology adoption.

National Sports Policy 2025: Aiming for Global Excellence

In a bid to transform India’s sports ecosystem, the Cabinet approved the National Sports Policy 2025, with an ambitious goal to place India among the world’s top five sporting nations. The policy focuses on early talent identification, grassroots programmes, infrastructure development in rural and urban areas, and promotion of sports tourism and competitive leagues.

It also envisions building world-class systems for coaching, athlete support, and hosting major international events.

Major Highway Project in Tamil Nadu Approved

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the construction of a four-lane Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram highway section in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹1,853 crore. Spanning 46.7 km, the project will enhance connectivity between key religious and economic hubs like Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, and boost regional tourism and commerce.