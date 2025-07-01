Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jul 1, 2025
Railways Minister launches ‘RailOne’ app as one-stop platform for all passenger services

AMN / NEW DELHI

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today launched the RailOne app, which is a one-stop solution for all passenger services. The App offers ease of access for services like ticketing, enquiries of trains, PNR, Journey Planning, Rail Madad Services and Food on Train. Addressing a function on the foundation Day of Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) in New Delhi, Mr Vaishnaw said, the passengers can book the unreserved ticket through the RailOne app. He said the entire focus of the Railway officers should be on passenger safety.

The RailOne App can be downloaded from both the Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The app not only combines all services in one place but also has several integrations between services to give the user a complete package of Indian Railway services. The single-sign-on facility is one of the unique features of this App, which reduces the burden on users to remember several passwords. Once downloaded, the user can use their existing user credentials of RailConnect or the UTSonMobile App to register.

