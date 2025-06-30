Telangana: 12 dead, many injured in Sangareddy pharma plant blast

The blast was so powerful that it collapsed the factory structure and reportedly threw workers up to 100 meters from the impact site.

PM announces ex-gratia from PMNRF

AMN Hyderabad

At least 12 workers were killed while over 34 have been seriously injured in a major fire mishap at a pharmaceutical factory in Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy, Telangana, on Monday morning.

The blast, which caused a three-storey industrial building to collapse, occurred while around 65 workers were present at the facility.Rajanarsimha, who visited the site, called the incident “sad and unfortunate” and assured full medical support to the injured.

A total of 66 were working at the factory at the time of the explosion. The injured were shifted to various hospitals, and the condition of five of them was stated to be critical.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue and police were participating in rescue and relief works.

According to eye-witnesses, such was the impact of the explosion that workers were tossed in the air and fell several meters away. The manufacturing unit in the factory collapsed under the impact of the blast while fire spread to the adjoining building within the factory premises.

Migrant workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and other states were employed in the industrial unit.

The explosion and fire sent panic among the employees in the chemical unit and the adjoining factories. They ran out of the premises.

The rescue workers were also using earthmovers to remove the debris of the demolished structure. A worker was pulled out of the rubble and shifted to the hospital.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident. He directed officials to take all necessary measures to rescue the workers trapped in the incident.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he also instructed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited the accident site and directed officials to intensify the rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy in Telangana. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. The PMO India handle in post on X said: “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.” “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

