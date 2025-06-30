Bihar Elections: 4.96 crore electors do not need to submit any documents, says EC

Children of these 4.96 crore electors need not submit any other document relating to their parents

New Delhi

The Election Commission of India has uploaded the 2003 Electoral Roll of Bihar, comprising details of 4.96 crore electors, on the ECI website – https://voters.eci.gov.in.

2. In Para 5 of ECI instructions dated June 24, 2025, it had been mentioned that the CEO/DEO/ERO shall make the Electoral Rolls with qualifying date of 01.01.2003 freely available to all BLOs in hard copy, as well as, online on their website for anyone to download and use as documentary evidence while submitting their Enumeration Form.

3. The ease of availability of 2003 Electoral Rolls of Bihar, would hugely facilitate the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar as now nearly 60 per cent of the total electorate, would not have to submit any documents. They have to just verify their details from the 2003 Electoral Rolls in the ER and submit the filled-up Enumeration Form. Both, the electors as well the BLOs, would be able to readily access these details.

4. Further, as per instructions, anyone whose name is not in the 2003 Bihar Electoral Roll can still use the extract of 2003 Electoral Roll rather than providing any other documents for his/her mother or father. In such cases, no other document would be required for his/her mother or father. Only the relevant extract/details of the 2003 ER would be sufficient. Such electors would have to submit the documents, only for themselves, along with the filled-up Enumeration Form.

5. It is reiterated that before every election, revision of electoral roll is mandatory as per section 21(2)(a) of the Representation of People Act 1950 and Rule 25 of the Registration of Elector Rules 1960. ECI has been conducting annual revisions, intensive as well as summary, for 75 years by now.

6. This exercise is required as the Electoral Roll is always a dynamic list which keeps changing due to deaths, shifting of people due to various reasons such as migration due to occupation/education/marriage, addition of new voters who have turned 18 etc.

7. Further, Article 326 of the Constitution specifies the eligibility to become an elector. Only Indian citizens, above 18 years and ordinary residents in that constituency, are eligible to be registered as an elector.